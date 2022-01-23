Good Morning America star Amy Robach has shared an update on her health after revealing the nGood Morning America star Amy Robach has shared an update on her health after revealing the news that she has caught Covid-19.

The news anchor took to Instagram to post a series of selfies with her dog Brody, as they spent time out of the city in snow-filled New York state. “Snowmicron kinda weekend,” she captioned the post.

Amy rocked a cozy navy blue snowsuit and metallic aviator sunglasses and a cobalt blue beanie, and she held Brody in her arms with a later snap showing the pup covered in snow.

“Amy, Glad to see you and your FAV boy out in the snow together! And you’re feeling better!” commented one fan, as another shared: “Hope you’re feeling better.”

Amy previously shared the news on social media that she had fallen ill, and thanked fans for their love as she revealed the news.

The mom-of-two admitted that she had “exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend” but didn’t realize they were possible symptoms of the Omicron variant.

She then revealed that she thought she was “pushing myself too hard with my training runs”.

However, Amy added that as she is now on day six since her symptoms started, she is “getting stronger” and went for a slow jog on Thursday.

“I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!” she added, although told fans that it was a “crazy” experience.

“Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend,” she concluded.

The GMA favorite has been missing from her regular slot on the popular ABC show all week but only revealed the diagnosis on Thursday afternoon.

She had previously remained on social media and shared snaps from her New York home, and fans took the opportunity to quiz her on her absence and express how much they miss seeing her in the mornings on their TV.

