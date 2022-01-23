Is your business secure? It may not be. Many unscrupulous individuals are operating online looking for new ways to exploit honest people.

I was recently pulled into a scam enacted by someone yet to be identified via a freelance work website. Because of how personally this affected me and my brand reputation, I’ve decided to write today’s blog post about securing your business online.

My personal experience involved Upwork.com, which is a website boasting about the local search market in each respective city.

Well as the old saying goes: there is nothing more expensive than cheap labour.

Someone posing as me purporting to be a writer/editor from NYC took a job writing a book for a client and the resulting book was a skim of an actual book written by a well-known writer/editor for NYC.

Once the book was rejected by the client, I was contacted by another bogus blog which had nothing to do with the original except the cover art was similar. Name and all other elements of the book were also spoofed. This person offered to publish the book for half price “final payment” and requested a Confidential Letter of Agreement containing the final payment information.

After spending several hours each day calling and emailing the various people listed in the legal agreement, I finally got a reply from the woman who’d written the spoofed contract. Her name and some of the other false information was listed same as mine but the bulk of the information was different.

Here’s the thing. Even after requesting and receiving a signed contract, you still do not own the intellectual property associated with the book or your rights to sell it. Therefore, anyone who uses your intellectual property or book or performs any kind of agreement in your name, you are out the money, not to mention the trouble.

Additionally, if the bogus blog was telling readers that they could earn $3500 every week for referring others to this “get rich quick” program, then that is a completely fictitious statement meant to scare you into investing in their program. That is also why the link given to me by the US Magazine was a spoofed link as well.

But let’s leave this aside for a moment and focus on the initial message itself. This is something that should really THING finely targeted to YOU, the readership. I am sure that the people who owned the domain names and the other pieces of the puzzle, including the 900 or so domains that were sold, will be happy to know that their domain names are now gone along with their affiliate accounts.

While this may seem to be a personal matter which falls under the jurisdiction of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, it actually has a lot to do with the fact that copyrighted material is not safe online any more.

While an DMCA notice is not a requirement for etiquette web sites, it is a fact that the law does require the owner or designer of a site to protect their copyrighted material. Additionally, to avoid liability, those who conduct research and development work for us must make certain that their sites are secure to prevent unauthorized access and use.

Section pointers to secure sites, email accounts, and deleted messages are being sent to all those who requested such information. If we are not careful to do so, then serious criminal charges could very well be on the cards.

For that reason, your safety is of the utmost importance. You have no doubt heard all about computer safety and security. This is to provide you the safest web experience. It is also because all the crimes that are being perpetrated are being done right under our very nose. Would you go to the store, put your credit card in the self-service machine, only to find out that someone asked for your card number?

2. Data Protection and Storage

The storing of data or any other story that personal information amounts to is a crucial aspect of online safety.

Naturally, all the accounts info is going to be protected and stored on server(s). This means that if someone commits a crime using your account, then they have to find a way to access your other accounts or sites that you’ve stored delicate info for.

You can store everything you want to keep safe, and thanks to cloud storage, it’s easy to do so from anywhere. If you’re worried about someone maybe Breaking Into your e-commerce Website, then store it in the cloud and access from anywhere.

3. Privacy

Speaking of storing information, we also have to consider the privacy of the information that we make available online.

We all know that anything and everything that belongs to us, every thing that we do and every decision that we’ve ever made can be published and shared with anyone who wants it, for any reason.

undeniable facts speak loud that we should protect our privacy. This is another reason as to why we must move to restrict the amount of data that’s available to anybody online.

Our website is supported by our users. We sometimes earn affiliate links when you click through the affiliate links on our website.