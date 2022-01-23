If you grew up in the 1990s, then chances are you were either a Sega fanboy or a Nintendo loyalist. A fixture of school playgrounds the country over, the 16-bit console wars started countless punch-ups, and ended many a friendship. Fortunately, that’s all behind us now, and we can appreciate all of the great games that appeared on both consoles. Speaking of great Super Nintendo games, the quiz below is packed full of them. We want to see how well you know your SNES games, and whether you can identify the titles based on the box art. Let us know how you get on.

If you managed to get ten out of ten without using Google, then congratulations, you really know your Super Nintendo games. And if this has given you the itch to play some of the games featured in the quiz, then there are plenty of ways to enjoy these classics. Lots of SNES games are available on the Nintendo Switch, especially if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online. You can also find many of the games featured in the quiz on the Super Nintendo Mini console.

The SNES Classic Mini contains everything from Super Mario World and Yoshi’s Island, to Super Castlevania IV and Contra 3: The Alien Wars. Elsewhere, there are a variety of Castlevania games on the Advance and Anniversary Collections, which can be found in the Nintendo eShop. Express Online will be back with another gaming quiz next weekend, where we’ll be looking at Sega Mega Drive box art. How well do you know your Mega Drive/Genesis games? Check back next weekend to find out.

