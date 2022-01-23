20% of current projects are planned for Switch.

Each year, ahead of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, the organisation releases its State of the Game Industry Report. It surveys around 2700 developers that have been to the event or signed up to share their views, and through the results gives some interesting insights into current trends and major topics.

An interesting statistic from a Nintendo point of view always relates to active development projects and future plans. In past generations of this report the Wii U and 3DS would often record single digit percentages of developers working on or interesting in making a game for the company’s hardware. The situation is far healthier for Switch.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

Read more here Nintendo Life | Latest News