All home grown and made on the family firm’s farms in Cambridgeshire, PureOaty’s new Barista turns coffee into a silky, foamy experience while its fortified Creamy & Enriched adds a vitamin-packed boost. Both will be rolled out by Morrisons and mark the brand’s first supermarket listing. Latest figures show almost a third of consumers, led by Millennials, drink plant milks.

Glebe’s owner and managing director Philip Rayner runs the company with his sister Rebecca and expects growth to triple for this branch of the business with turnover reaching £4 million next year and more vital rural jobs created.

“Unlike some other plant milks we have no imported ingredients in ours. Our oats are pure, no contaminants, that is why they are gluten-free and we are the only UK farm growing and processing them,” says Rayner, a staunch supporter of British farming and local food producers.

“Oats can create no end of things – ice cream, yoghurt, toffee, biscuits, perhaps even vodka, the list goes on. We have many plans for our products both for milk and stepping up our supply of dry ingredients.”