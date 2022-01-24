All home grown and made on the family firm’s farms in Cambridgeshire, PureOaty’s new Barista turns coffee into a silky, foamy experience while its fortified Creamy & Enriched adds a vitamin-packed boost. Both will be rolled out by Morrisons and mark the brand’s first supermarket listing. Latest figures show almost a third of consumers, led by Millennials, drink plant milks.
Glebe’s owner and managing director Philip Rayner runs the company with his sister Rebecca and expects growth to triple for this branch of the business with turnover reaching £4 million next year and more vital rural jobs created.
“Unlike some other plant milks we have no imported ingredients in ours. Our oats are pure, no contaminants, that is why they are gluten-free and we are the only UK farm growing and processing them,” says Rayner, a staunch supporter of British farming and local food producers.
“Oats can create no end of things – ice cream, yoghurt, toffee, biscuits, perhaps even vodka, the list goes on. We have many plans for our products both for milk and stepping up our supply of dry ingredients.”
Glebe was hailed as a challenger superstar last year after PureOaty’s David and Goliath brand infringement clash with giant Oatly which is backed by investors Blackstone. The court ruled in Glebe’s favour.
“We knew it was wrong and we could survive if we lost and we also knew we couldn’t live with ourselves if we did not make a stand and defend our milk’s name, rolling over was not an option,” declares Rayner who saw well over a 100,000 people sign up to Glebe’s cause through a petition raised on the change.org platform.
“The battle was a distraction from our priority to produce quality food, but has proved fantastic for our reputation,” he adds, “but it still cost us – about the price of a combine harvester.”
