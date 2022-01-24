Pikmin or Paper Mario available for just a tenner on top.

If you missed out last week’s very-limited deal at The Game Collection, where they were selling the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £299.95, then fret not: It looks like it won’t be the last modest sale we see.

Amazon UK is currently offering the newest Switch model in white for just £300.44 — a whopping £9.55 in savings from Amazon’s usual price (as spotted by Eurogamer). Try not to faint.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News