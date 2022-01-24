Bitcoin has also tumbled to its lowest level in six months amid fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

The largest cryptocurrency was last down 5.4 percent at $ 34,310 after earlier dropping to $ 32,951, its lowest price since July 23, taking losses from its all-time high of $ 69,000 hit in November past 50 percent.

More than $ 400 million in crypto assets has been liquidated in the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass, with Bitcoin trades accounting for $ 141 million of that total.

Mark Elenowitz, president of Horizon, a firm that services securities exchanges said: “Bitcoin will face headwinds going back up until the macroeconomic conditions change.

“Generally speaking, when rates are hiked, we could see more sell-offs of seemingly risk-on assets like bitcoin.”

