Pearl, 47, posted a picture of herself hugging her dad on stage, writing: “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever.”
Her younger sister Amanda, 41, uploaded an album of pictures of the two of them through the years and wrote: “I love you daddy always and forever.”
Meat Loaf was a beloved rock star who sold 100 million albums worldwide.
The star’s biggest hits came from his Bat Out of Hell trilogy, Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose.
