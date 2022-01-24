Diddly Squat is the name of the farm that features in Jeremy’s Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the Top Gear presenter on his journey to farming greatness.

In 2008, Jeremy purchased a thousand-acre area of land in Oxfordshire and employed a local man to carry out all farming duties.

However, when the farmer decided to retire, it spurred on the TV personality to take over himself and create his own show documenting the experience.

With the help of Lisa and farming pro Kaleb Cooper, Jeremy has succeeded in creating a huge hit show for Amazon Prime.

