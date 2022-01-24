In partnership with Chinese giant, NetEase.

As had been suspected following his departure from Sega last year, Super Monkey Ball and Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has teamed up with Chinese gaming giant NetEase to form a brand new development studio.

NetEase has today announced the establishment of Nagoshi Studio Inc., where Nagoshi himself will take on the role of Representative Director and CEO. He’s joined by eight other ex-members of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio: Daisuke Sato (producer), Kazuki Hosokawa (artist), Koji Tokieda (programmer), Masao Shirosaki (game designer), Mitsunori Fujimoto (engineer), Naoki Someya (artist), Taichi Ushioda (director), and Toshihiro Ando (artist).

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News