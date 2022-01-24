Sam Willan, Global VP of Marketing for StudentUniverse, said: “This is an important step-change for the travel industry, and in particular youth travellers aged 18-25 who are typically more budget conscious.

“The Omicron variant caused consumer confidence to plummet in the immediate term, but we’ve seen a steady increase in interest for our core destinations over the last few weeks – in particular the US – and hope to see more optimism following these testing changes from February 11.

“We are finally getting closer to travel freedom once more, and we look forward to supporting the youth and student travel market as they head abroad in 2022.”

