Broadcaster and writer on gardening who helped millions to benefit from the new availability of plants from garden centres

Peter Seabrook, who has died aged 86, brought gardening to millions of people through his broadcasting and writing, standing up for traditional values while promoting new plant breeding and innovation. He often said he was the most-read garden journalist in Britain, claiming 10 million readers for his weekly pages of gardening advice, promotions, opinion and campaigns in the Sun; and during his stint on the BBC’s Gardeners’ World in the 1970s the show regularly attracted 8 million viewers a week.

Seabrook represented back-to-basics gardening and, while relentlessly seeking out scientific breakthroughs in plant breeding and production, he was critical of the modish and the ill-informed. He would ask “Who likes garden design?” and would regularly criticise the advice given by some of his successors on gardening TV, who perhaps had not done the hard yards he had covered during his early days in horticulture.

