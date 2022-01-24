The coffee is NOT too hot.

Brewster, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ resident coffee pigeon, is a man bird of very specific tastes. And if you insult those tastes… by refusing to drink your coffee at the correct temperature, or turning down his generous offer of pigeon milk… well, you might just get what’s coming to you.

In Evil Imp’s impeccably directed trailer for a movie which (sadly) does not exist, Brewster hunts down the ungrateful villager who snubbed him and his barista knowledge, with the help of his Brewster-shaped Gyroids.

