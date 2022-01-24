Campaign expansion and new weapons added.

Severed Steel is an FPS that has garnered plenty of positive user reviews on Steam since its release last year, and is eye catching with its use of destructible environments and stunt-driven play. It continues to get major updates ahead of a release on consoles – including Switch – later this year, which bodes well as it adds more refinements and content.

Version 3.0 is focused on the campaign, adding new levels and weapons. There’s also a lot of balancing tweaks as the developers respond to feedback, along with further improvements to the game’s level editor. Another update planned for March will add the ability for players to create campaigns in the level editor, though time will tell whether this set of user-generation features makes it to the console versions.

