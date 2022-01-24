Thierry Mugler has sadly died at the age of 73. The iconic French fashion designer dressed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, George Michael, David Bowie and Lady Gaga, with his designs recognised across the world.

His passing was confirmed on Mugler’s official Instagram page on Sunday night.

Alongside a black and white photo of the fashion legend, the caption read: “It’s with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler.

“A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker, empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger everyday.”

His own personal page, which boasted 606K followers also paid tribute to Mugler.

