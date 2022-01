60fps and mod support to come.

A fan-made PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is in the works, and it’s apparently almost done — and could be out as soon as next month.

In an exclusive interview with VGC, the developers — a group calling themselves “Harbour Masters” — spoke about their efforts to re-release the game on PC in February:

