A lightsaber at the end of the tunnel.

It’s our fate as Switch owners to endure a ‘mixed’ time with third-party games. It’s not all bad though, and if you’re a Star Wars fan we have LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: Hunters on the way, on top of all the retro re-releases we’ve had in recent years.

Are there more on the horizon? Maybe. It’s been confirmed today that Respawn Entertainment is producing three Star Wars titles to be published by EA. It developed the excellent (albeit slightly rushed and buggy) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and that has a sequel on the way – rumours have abounded that it’ll be revealed in a showcase in the coming months. In addition, though, the studio is also working on a first-person shooter in the IP.

