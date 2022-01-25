Eurozone area annual inflation is expected to rise above 5.0 percent. The combination of supply chain crises, rising energy and food prices and monetary stimulus packages has allowed inflation in the Eurozone to soar. The EU’s central bank, ECB, has been accused of “criminally neglecting the increasingly clear signs of a prolonged period of unacceptably higher and possibly self-reinforcing inflation” by German media.

The core mandate under the Central Bank Statute and the European Treaties is to ensure a stable price level in the eurozone.

The ECB is now sending signals to the markets, governments and the public to keep interest rates at zero.

The central bank is also signalling that it may prolong the negative rate territory for several years and to continue buying government bonds.

However, speaking in German media outlet Welt, Jürgen Stark claimed: “The ECB must break with the decision to keep interest rates at the current level for a long time or even lower them further into negative territory”

READ MORE: Pensioners may get up to £358 per month if living with muscle pain or other conditions