“You want to change everything – work less hard, take time for yourself.

“You appreciate how precious life is and make all sorts of promises, like meditating every day,” he added, revealing he now stretches for at least 30 minutes each morning.

“I’m trying to take time out of the torrent of life, but it’s amazing how the momentum of life takes over.”

Back in March 2021, Raymond opened up in great detail about his touch-and-go fight with coronavirus.