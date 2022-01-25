Chef Raymond Blanc, 72, confessed his battle with Covid nearly ended very differently. The cook spent four months fighting the virus, one of which was spent in hospital after he was admitted with a high fever in December 2020.
“You want to change everything – work less hard, take time for yourself.
“You appreciate how precious life is and make all sorts of promises, like meditating every day,” he added, revealing he now stretches for at least 30 minutes each morning.
“I’m trying to take time out of the torrent of life, but it’s amazing how the momentum of life takes over.”
Back in March 2021, Raymond opened up in great detail about his touch-and-go fight with coronavirus.
“I tried for 40 years to meditate and I could never succeed… but there on that hospital bed…
“I managed to focus on living, on friends on life and I won my fight.”
He added: “Three days later, my oxygen levels improved and I was in a good way.
“It was a bit frightening but I realise I am very lucky, and I think I will appreciate life so much better and maybe do a bit less.”
Raymond also paid tribute to the “completely amazing” NHS staff that looked after him and despite the gruelling treatment, he said the experience was “enriching on a number of levels”.
“I work in world of excellence and I know what it takes, but these people were absolutely amazing,” he said of the nurses and doctors.
“Working 13-14 hours a day, working night shifts, not seeing their parents for up to six months.
“It was really humbling to see this extraordinary team with such a big heart and I would like to thank them so very much.”
Raymond’s full interview is available to read now in Radio Times.
