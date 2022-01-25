Audiences have loved the news, with many of them taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the casting. @supermangeek101 wrote: “I so love seeing DC movies bring in amazing representation for the transgender community starting with Quintessa Swindell who is the first non-binary actress in a DC movie & they will slay as Cyclone in Black Adam! Ivory Aquino is the first transgender actress in a HBO Max movie!”

@IndyFilmPro added: “Neat. I hadn’t heard of her character before this announcement, but she seems really cool. I’m really hoping this show is good, it seems to have a lot of potential.”

DC has been making many strides in LGBTQ+ representation across its films and TV shows. 2020’s Birds of Prey featured Rosie Perez’s detective Renee Montoya, an openly lesbian character. In television, The CW’s Batwoman was lesbian while she was played by both Ruby Rose and Javicia Leslie. Supergirl also had the first trans superhero on TV, which the second season of the animated Harley Quinn show saw her and Poison Ivy start a relationship.

