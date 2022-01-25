It sure looks intense.

We first saw Aztech Forgotten Gods in an Indie World broadcast last Spring, and after a short delay it now has a firm release date for Switch and a host of other platforms – 10th March. Developed by Lienzo, which previously brought us Mulaka, to date its showcased some fantastic locations and set pieces in its trailers.

You can see the latest trailer above, which has definitely got us excited; more official details are below:

