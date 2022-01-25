Nintendo has warned customers to be on the look out for fake retail sites.

According to Nintendo, the websites are impersonating the company’s homepage, illegally using the logo for fraudulent purposes.

The same websites are then advertising Nintendo Switch consoles for sale, but at a heavily discounted price.

Needless to say, Nintendo has told customers to steer clear of the sites, or risk getting scammed.

Fortunately, the issues seem to be more prominent in Japan, although it’s worth remaining vigilant, regardless of where you live.

“We have confirmed the existence of a fake website that impersonates Nintendo’s homepage,” Nintendo explains.

“Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites.

“The fake sites use our company’s logo illegally, making it look as if they are operated by us, and display our products, such as Nintendo Switch, for purchase if at a significantly discounted price.”