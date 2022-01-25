“we’ve talked about the possibility of working together”.

We’ve heard previously how Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda is a Marvel fan and would “love” to work on one of the company’s video game projects, and it seems there have been some developments.

In a recent interview with Japanese publication Automaton, the director of No More Heroes III was asked about Grasshopper Manufacture’s plans for the next 10 years and revealed the studio had been in talks with Marvel.

