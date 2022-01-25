Overwatch fans are counting down to the start of the Lunar New Year event.
The next Overwatch event has a January 25 release date and a 6pm GMT start time for players living in the UK.
Overwatch events typically run for around three weeks, which means you have until February 15 to unlock all of the new rewards.
This year’s Lunar New Year event is titled Year of the Tiger, in celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 1.
As part of the event, fans can play a variety of new game modes, and unlock a selection of limited time themed rewards.
This includes the Legendary Nezha Tracer skin, as well as the Legendary Seolbim Mercy outfit. Additional skins will be revealed when the event begins.
You can unlock the new skins and other items by opening Loot Boxes throughout the event.
Fans can also purchase previous Overwatch Lunar New Year skins at discounted prices. It’s perfect if you missed them first time around.
Needless to say, the Lunar New Year event also adds some limited time game modes to Overwatch.
Assuming it follows a similar pattern to last year, this includes the Bounty Hunter feature.
“In this new addition to the Arcade rotation, rack up points as you claim bounties,” reads the official description. The player who gets the first kill of the match becomes a Target, and everyone else a Bounty Hunter.
“Earn extra points by killing the Target, but beware—if you land the killing blow on a Target, you become the next one.”
That’s on top of a couple of Capture the Flag modes, including the high-stakes Blitz version.
In Capture the Flag, each team attempts to secure the enemy flag and return it to their base while preventing the opposing team from doing the same.
The Blitz version raises the stakes by placing both teams’ flags much closer together. You’ll also need six captures instead of the usual three.
“Launch an all-out offensive against the enemy to snatch their flag as many times as possible,” Blizzard recommends.
Finally, fans can expect the new event to launch alongside a huge new update, complete with a lengthy list of patch notes.
Check back later for the full list of Overwatch patch notes.
