Overwatch fans are counting down to the start of the Lunar New Year event.

The next Overwatch event has a January 25 release date and a 6pm GMT start time for players living in the UK.

Overwatch events typically run for around three weeks, which means you have until February 15 to unlock all of the new rewards.

This year’s Lunar New Year event is titled Year of the Tiger, in celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 1.

As part of the event, fans can play a variety of new game modes, and unlock a selection of limited time themed rewards.

This includes the Legendary Nezha Tracer skin, as well as the Legendary Seolbim Mercy outfit. Additional skins will be revealed when the event begins.

You can unlock the new skins and other items by opening Loot Boxes throughout the event.

Fans can also purchase previous Overwatch Lunar New Year skins at discounted prices. It’s perfect if you missed them first time around.

Needless to say, the Lunar New Year event also adds some limited time game modes to Overwatch.