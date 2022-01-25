U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nominations hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2022.

The Federal Reserve is expected to say this week it is moving forward with interest rate hikes and considering other policy tightening, reversing the easy policies it put in place to fight the pandemic.

The Fed begins its two-day meeting Tuesday and on Wednesday afternoon, the central bank is expected to issue a new statement that shows it is resolved to fight inflation. Against the backdrop of a violent stock market correction, Fed officials are expected to say they are ready to push up the fed funds rate from zero as soon as March.

“We don’t expect them to sound dovish,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rate strategy at Bank of America. “The [bond] market seems to be reacting to the drop in equities plus the geopolitical tensions so maybe the Fed sounds not as hawkish as they otherwise would have. But we don’t think the Fed is going to come out and tell the market it’s wrong for pricing in four rate hikes this year.”

The Fed has found itself in its first major battle with inflation in decades, after two years of super easy policies implemented to counter the economic and financial impact of the pandemic. The consumer price index in December rose 7%, the highest since 1982.

In this week’s statement, Cabana said the Fed could indicate that its first rate hike since 2018 could be as soon as the next meeting, which would be March. It made a similar comment in 2015, in the statement a month ahead of its first rate hike following the financial crisis.

The stock market sell-off, if anything, has made the Fed’s job more difficult. The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory Monday down 10% from its record close, before a giant intraday market reversal. With the pandemic continuing and Russia threatening military action against Ukraine as well, the Fed will have to acknowledge these risks.

“What they will have to do is say we will respond as conditions warrant. We have inflation to deal with and even with what we’re seeing, financial conditions are too loose. That’s the only message they can give at this time,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Powell will brief the media as usual after the Fed releases its 2 p.m. ET statement. Powell’s tone is also expected to sound hawkish.

“I think he’s going to say every meeting is live, and we’re going to use every tool to address inflation, which is still a problem even with the S&P 500 down 10%. It’s still up 15% from last year,” said Cabana. “I don’t think they’re going to be spooked by this. They need to tighten financial conditions so they can have a better handle on inflation…I just don’t think the Fed is going to be surprised by this, nor do I think they’re going to feel the economy is going to fall off a cliff.”