The travel sector has suffered greatly during the pandemic and the latest Government announcement was welcomed by the industry.

Alistair Rowland, Chief Executive of Blue Bay Travel and Chairman of ABTA, said: “It’s been a long time coming but, finally, holidaymakers can look forward to the return of near normal travel.

“The latest announcement to remove the final testing measure for the fully vaccinated and scrap quarantine for the unvaccinated is a real game-changer and these changes will provide a major leap forward in bringing the joy back into travel.

“There’s no doubt that the admin and cost associated with the testing, quarantine and form-filling of the past two years, plus the general uncertainty over whether the holiday would go ahead or not, has taken a lot of the fun out of travel.

“Remember when all you had to do was pack a suitcase, grab your passport and head to the airport?

