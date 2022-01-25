The actress appeared via video chat on “The Tonight Show” on Monday. Host Jimmy Fallon politely asked whether she wanted to talk about what happened.

Haddish, who split from Common in November after being in a relationship for more than a year, quipped about the incident, saying, “I can say this, Jimmy … I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four. In uniform.”

She added she has retained an attorney.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out,” Haddish said. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”