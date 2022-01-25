Unilever had offered £41.7billion in cash and £8.3billion in its shares to GSK. In a statement, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant said it will not go above £50billion as doing so would not represent good value.

Instead, it will look to continue to improve the performance of its diverse existing brands, which include Pot Noodle, Dove, Ben & Jerry’s, Domestos and Knorr.

The statement added: “We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of GSK Consumer Healthcare and have determined that it does not change our view on fundamental value. Accordingly, we will not increase our offer above £50billion.”

Bruno Monteyne, senior analyst at broker Bernstein, said that Unilever’s management’s decision had saved it a fight with its own shareholders.