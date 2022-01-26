Alicia Witt opens up about the tragic death of her parents

Witt posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram and Facebook pages on Tuesday.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” she wrote alongside photos of herself with her mom and dad. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

Witt’s parents were found dead in their home in December just before Christmas. Their cause of death was not shared, but Witt said in her post that the heat had gone out in her parents’ Massachusetts home.

“I had no idea that their heat had gone out,” Witt wrote. “I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken.”