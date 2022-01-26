Entertainment

Alicia Witt opens up about the tragic death of her parents

By Newslanes Media
Witt posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram and Facebook pages on Tuesday.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” she wrote alongside photos of herself with her mom and dad. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”
Witt’s parents were found dead in their home in December just before Christmas. Their cause of death was not shared, but Witt said in her post that the heat had gone out in her parents’ Massachusetts home.
“I had no idea that their heat had gone out,” Witt wrote. “I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken.”
Witt added that her parents had refused her offers of help with home repairs or moving and that she “hadn’t been allowed inside” her parents’ home for “well over a decade.”
“My parents were not penniless,” she wrote. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that i couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could – in all the ways they would let me.”
Witt rose to fame in 1984’s “Dune” and went on to star in films like “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” and “Two Weeks Notice.”
Witt thanked supporters for their messages of kindness and for memories people shared of her parents, whom she described as “brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny.”
“Our last words to each other were ‘i love you,” Witt concluded her post. “That part was simple; never in doubt. they loved me so. I loved them so.”

