Boris handed UK energy crisis fix – £9bn tax overhaul could save Britons hundreds on bills

With bills expected to skyrocket when the price cap is raised in April many have looked to cutting tax on energy as a way of easing the burden on consumers. Founder and CEO of Ecotricity Dale Vince has suggested taking this even further though, with the introduction of a graded system where the level of tax depends on how much energy is used. As an example, up to 3,000 units of electricity could be allowed tax-free with some additional tax for usage between 3,000 and 5,000 units. Between 5,000 and 10,000 units a higher rate of tax could be applied, followed by an even higher tax band for those using over 10,000 units.

According to Ecotricity typical household consumption is around 3,000 units a year. Speaking to Express.co.uk Mr Vince explained cutting tax completely would leave a £9billion hole in tax revenue meaning the Government would be very unlikely to take it up. Under the system proposed by Mr Vince households would have a tax free allowance of energy use with tax then applied at increasing amounts over certain levels. According to Mr Vince, this would mean those least able to afford high fuel consumption would pay the least in tax with the system mirroring the banding of the income tax system.

He said: “What I’ve tried to come up with is a practical way to alleviate fuel poverty without causing the Government a £9billion headache somewhere else.” He also pointed out currently part of the fuel tax revenue is used to fund measures aimed at reducing fuel poverty however the costs are currently being applied in full to the very people it’s trying to help. Ecotricity specialises in renewable energy however Mr Vince was clear that the idea was targeted at helping affordability and tax justice and should not be used to drive people to particular energy sources. It would however have one side effect of encouraging people to be more energy efficient.

Consumers are currently bracing for a major squeeze in the cost of living from April with a typical bill payer expecting to see costs rise to £2,000 a year. Mr Vince said the Government should intervene by subsidising energy, explaining this was routinely done already in other sectors. “Subsidising things is what the Government does” he said, pointing to subsidies to farming and train travel to keep prices down. While energy prices stand to soar this year Mr Vince predicted the UK was now past the worst in terms of energy company bankruptcies with most of the remaining firms now likely to survive. However, he called for a public inquiry into the energy crisis given it has “so many routes and contributing factors”.

