Travel

British expat’s ‘harrowing’ story of moving to ‘flag-obsessed’ US – ‘I burst into tears’

By Newslanes Media
0 26
British expat’s ‘harrowing’ story of moving to ‘flag-obsessed’ US – ‘I burst into tears’

“She filled a styrofoam cup with hot water, added a splash of milk, then handed me the cup with a tea bag on the side.

“But once I got over that first round of culture shock, the transition became a lot easier.”

Vicky got over the challenges of expat life, but there are still things she misses.

She said: “The only real negative is the lack of decent beer!

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Travel News Feed

Newslanes Media 39253 posts 0 comments

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More