Discord servers down: Discord API temporarily offline today

Discord servers are being reported as temporarily down tonight, with thousands of users confirming issues with using the popular social platform, including logging in and using core services.

The good news is that while there have been plenty of issues encountered, it looks like reports are now dropping in number, meaning services could return to normal quickly.

The latest on the outage was shared by Discord on Twitter, with the message explaining: “We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP.”

“We have instituted a rate limit on logins to manage the traffic load. Users who are logged in are successfully using Discord at this point, and we will be slowly raising the limits here to allow more users in as we can. We expect this to be resolved in the next 15 minutes.”

Discord has not provided an ETA on when things will return to normal, but things appear to be improving, and login services could be reestablished within the hour.

