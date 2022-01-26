Downton Abbey 2 delayed: A New Era pushed back by months

Downton Abbey 2 is due to continue the story of the legendary manor house from the first film. The 2019 film was set in 1927 and dealt with the Crawley family being visited by the Royal Family. The upcoming sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is set to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa in the South of France. Unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait a bit longer to see the film.

Downton Abbey 2 was originally scheduled to be released on March 18, 2022. The film’s release date has now been shifted back by one month in the UK to April 29, 2022. The release window for Downton Abbey 2 is even wide for American fans, however, who will have to wait until May to see it on the big screen. The film’s new release date in the USA is now May 20 – almost two entire months after its original scheduled arrival. Thankfully, the film will be worth the wait, as most of the original cast is making a return, including Nathalie Baye, Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael and Dame Maggie Smith to name but a few. A New Era also introduces a handful of new characters, as well.

A string of new actors join the series, including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Even more exciting is NBC Universal’s streaming schedule. The distribution company previously announced their films can hit streaming services as soon as 45 days after cinematic release. This information means Downton Abbey 2 could hit services such as Netflix within two months.

Recently, the franchise’s creator Julian Fellowes commented on how the upcoming film is doing. He told ITV: “I’m pleased with it actually, I think it works pretty well. It’s a feel-good [movie], and I don’t know about you, but I could use a bit of feel-good right now.” Read the rest of the writer’s comments here. Downton Abbey 2: A New Era hits cinemas on April 29, 2022. Downton Abbey the Movie is available to watch on Netflix now. SOURCE

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Films Feed