Another staff member claimed crew were encouraged to report other staff who had gained weight.

Any staff who had gained weight were given strict diet and exercise plans to follow and attendants claimed they could face pay cuts if they failed to lose the weight.

One ex crew member, Maya Dukaric, said that the airline’s “weight police” would approach crew at airports and say “Hey babe, you need to slow it down”.

An Emirates spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “As a global airline, we treat the wellbeing of our employees with the highest priority, and we believe being fit and healthy, both physically and mentally, is a critical aspect in them carrying out their duties safely and effectively.

