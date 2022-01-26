January design news: circular Levi’s and a Barbican birthday

Finnish feminist artists, award-winning art at the Collect Craft Fair and a fashion/homeware collaboration

Visiting the Barbican estate in London is like entering a slightly different version of reality. Few places open to the general public feel as hermetic as the estate created by architects Chamberlin, Powell and Bon. If you visit to mark the Barbican Centre’s 40th anniversary next month, make sure you take it all in.

Singular vision is also celebrated in Helsinki this month with an art show celebrating modern Finnish female artists. These remarkable women helped change European art in the early 20th century, and deserve more recognition. Read this month’s news to find out more about them.

