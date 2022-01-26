Kathryn Kates, ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Seinfeld’ actress, dead at 73

“After a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory. We can confirm that Kathryn was 73 years old,” Headline Talent Agency said to CNN in a statement.

“Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer.”

“She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”

The agency posted a tribute to Kates from its verified Instagram account on Monday: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was. She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”