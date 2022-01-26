Moonfall release date: What is the release date of Moonfall?

Who is in the cast of Moonfall?

The cast is led by three main stars, with the first being Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, a NASA executive. She is a former astronaut and has her own ideas on how to stop the moon, but only two other people believe her.

The first is Brian Harper, played by Patrick Wilson. He is another former astronaut whose last mission didn’t go as planned. Fowler contacts him to help her, and their shared history might be the only thing between life and certain death by Moon.

The third protagonist is KC Houseman, played by Game oof Thrones’ John Bradley. He is a conspiracy theorist that might not be as crackpot as he initially seems. Joining Fowler and Harper, only the three of them can stop the world’s biggest satellite from getting a little too close.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Films Feed