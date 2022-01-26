Naga Munchetty mortified over inviting pal to ‘Netflix and Chill’ without knowing meaning

BBC Radio 2 also aired Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at 12pm today, although the discussion that followed after the broadcast suggested it was not as explosive as it could have been.

This is owing to the fact that civil servant Sue Gray’s report into alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown is yet to be released.

The Prime Minister expects to receive the report some time later today, which will help determine his future as leader of the Conservative party.

Many Tory MPs have said they will wait for Gray’s report before deciding whether to try and oust Boris from office, although others have already called for his resignation.

The Met Police has now opened its own investigation into alleged breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street and Whitehall.

