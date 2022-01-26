Celebrities

Naga Munchetty mortified over inviting pal to ‘Netflix and Chill’ without knowing meaning

By Newslanes Media
0 13
Naga Munchetty mortified over inviting pal to 'Netflix and Chill' without knowing meaning

BBC Radio 2 also aired Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at 12pm today, although the discussion that followed after the broadcast suggested it was not as explosive as it could have been.

This is owing to the fact that civil servant Sue Gray’s report into alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown is yet to be released. 

The Prime Minister expects to receive the report some time later today, which will help determine his future as leader of the Conservative party. 

Many Tory MPs have said they will wait for Gray’s report before deciding whether to try and oust Boris from office, although others have already called for his resignation.

The Met Police has now opened its own investigation into alleged breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Newslanes Media 39198 posts 0 comments

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More