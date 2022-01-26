A new collection of PlayStation Now games will be announced this month, and fans already think they know what it will be.

According to a new advertising leak, Vice City will be one of the games available to play on the streaming service during February 2022.

Official news is expected to be shared around January 31 and will likely include at least three new games.

As with all rumours, this latest news should be taken with a pinch of salt until Sony confirms it next week.

The alleged adverts have been popping up on PS4 and PS5 consoles and list the Definitive Edition of Vice City as playable until May 2, 2022.

Those dates add up, as it would give subscribers the usual three-month minimum to enjoy the latest titles.

It would also coincide with the removal of GTA 3, which is scheduled to leave PS Now next week. Other games expected to leave over the coming month includes the following: