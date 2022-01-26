A new collection of PlayStation Now games will be announced this month, and fans already think they know what it will be.
According to a new advertising leak, Vice City will be one of the games available to play on the streaming service during February 2022.
Official news is expected to be shared around January 31 and will likely include at least three new games.
As with all rumours, this latest news should be taken with a pinch of salt until Sony confirms it next week.
The alleged adverts have been popping up on PS4 and PS5 consoles and list the Definitive Edition of Vice City as playable until May 2, 2022.
Those dates add up, as it would give subscribers the usual three-month minimum to enjoy the latest titles.
It would also coincide with the removal of GTA 3, which is scheduled to leave PS Now next week. Other games expected to leave over the coming month includes the following:
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you’ll be knocked out cold! Want to take a break from deliveries? Then play around. The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.
