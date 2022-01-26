PlayStation Plus February free games REVEALED: Planet Coaster headlines PS5
PlayStation Plus is having another strong month in 2022 with the latest roster of free games, including two on PS4 and one for PS5.
The complete list of titles includes the following games: EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.
The only annoying thing for subscribers in February will be that Planet Coaster – a game that can be played on either PlayStation console – is only available to those with a PlayStation 5.
When Planet Coaster first launched, the development team confirmed that anyone who bought the game on PS4 would be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.
So missing out on another free game due to the restrictions put in place by Sony is likely to cause some grumbling among current PS4 subscribers.
And for everyone who will be able to download Planet Coaster on PS5, here’s what will be waiting for you in February 2022:
“Enjoy a variety of ways to play, including an engaging career mode, beginning with a fully voiced tutorial in which a friendly cast of characters help get players up to speed before joining them on a journey through several varied scenarios from Island Paradises to Festive Funlands.
“Those looking for a challenge can test their mettle in four different difficulty settings providing the perfect skill test, or flex their creative muscles in an expansive sandbox mode allowing them to create the coaster park of their dreams.
“Players can also take full advantage of the brand new Frontier Workshop. An entirely new sharing platform built from the ground up enables them to inspire and be inspired as they share their creations with the world.
“The workshop can be accessed in-game, on PC, or on the move through a smartphone, to browse and subscribe to creations whenever inspiration strikes. And with cross-generation support, anything uploaded on a current-gen console can also be downloaded on its next-gen equivalent.”
Other restrictions are also in place for PlayStation Plus subscribers who plan to claim Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.
While this will be available to everyone, Tiny Tina fans on PS5 will only have access to the current-gen version of the game.
Descriptions for the final two games can be found below:
UFC 4
No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the centre of every fight. Develop and customise your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships* to become the undisputed champ. Fluid clinch-to-strike combinations offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, while overhauled takedown and ground mechanics deliver more control in those key phases of the fight.
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in this first Wonderlands adventure inspired by Borderlands. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! Pick from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds, and jump into chaotic fantasy battles in solo or co-op.
