PlayStation Plus February free games REVEALED: Planet Coaster headlines PS5

PlayStation Plus is having another strong month in 2022 with the latest roster of free games, including two on PS4 and one for PS5.

The complete list of titles includes the following games: EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

The only annoying thing for subscribers in February will be that Planet Coaster – a game that can be played on either PlayStation console – is only available to those with a PlayStation 5.

When Planet Coaster first launched, the development team confirmed that anyone who bought the game on PS4 would be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.

So missing out on another free game due to the restrictions put in place by Sony is likely to cause some grumbling among current PS4 subscribers.

And for everyone who will be able to download Planet Coaster on PS5, here’s what will be waiting for you in February 2022:

“Enjoy a variety of ways to play, including an engaging career mode, beginning with a fully voiced tutorial in which a friendly cast of characters help get players up to speed before joining them on a journey through several varied scenarios from Island Paradises to Festive Funlands.