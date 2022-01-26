PS4 and Xbox One missing out on popular PS5 and Xbox Series X PC port

Crusader Kings 3 is launching on next-gen consoles in March 2022, and it looks like there won’t be any other console ports.

This means that while PlayStation and Xbox fans will finally get the chance to experience the brilliant medieval crown simulator, they will need to make sure they own the suitable device.

PS4 and Xbox One gamers have already gained access to some traditionally PC franchises, including Stellaris, Civilization and Football Manager.

But they will not get the chance to jump in and play as their favourite monarchy unless they splash the cash and upgrade.

March 29 will be the official release date for Crusader Kings 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with Paradox Interactive confirming that the popular Dynasty sim will not be losing any of its most popular gameplay features on consoles.

And there will be a few more console-featured thrown in too, with Paradox confirming this week:

“Crusader Kings III on console features an adapted interface and control scheme tailored explicitly to larger screens and console gamepads.

“The all-new control map lets players quickly and easily navigate the game’s menus via triggers, bumpers, and quick flicks of the analogue stick. The console edition also utilizes the key capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience as well as Haptic and Adaptive Trigger controller feedback.