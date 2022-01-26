‘The Beatles: Get Back -- Rooftop Concert’ hits IMAX screens ahead of theatrical run - cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — “The Beatles: Get Back” was a big deal when it debuted on Apple TV+ in November. Now it will be even bigger.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, IMAX theaters worldwide will present “The Beatles: Get Back — Rooftop Concert,” a 60-minute truncation focusing on the Jan. 30, 1969, performance on top of Apple Corps studios in London, where the Beatles played songs that eventually became part of the “Let It Be” album. The screenings will include excerpts from Parts 1 and 3 of the docuseries and will be preceded by a Q&A with Jackson.

The Regal Crocker Park & IMAX in Westlake is showing the film at 3 p.m. Visit tickets.imax.com for details.

“The Rooftop Concert” will move to movie theaters worldwide from Feb. 11-13, while “The Beatles: Get Back” comes out on home video Feb. 8.

Other events (all subject to change)…

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Idaho rock trio Built To Spill plays at 1 a.m. from the Crocodile in Seattle. Tickets via flymachine.com.

Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem play live at 6 p.m. Tune in via etheridgetv.com.

Cajun favorite BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet plays “The Blues” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets via ourconcerts.live.

The Sweet Water Warblers folk trio — Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou and May Erlewine — performs at 8 p.m. and again at the same time on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a Q&A session at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets via mandolin.com.

David Bromberg and his Big Band are joined by an all-star cast of guests — Steve Earle, Bettye LaVette, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s John McEuen and others — at 8 p.m. from the Capitol Theatre in New York state. Tickets via fans.live.

New Jersey’s Pinegrove celebrates the release of its new album, “11:11,” with a livestream concert at 8 p.m. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Singer-songwriter Michelle Malone performs virtually at 8 p.m., free via Facebook Live.

Pat Guadagno & Friends perform at 8 p.m. for the first episode of the Monmouth University Center for the Arts’ “Studio Sessions,” filmed in Long Branch. N.J. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Jon Dretto plays a Live Session at 9 p.m. Tickets via sessionslive.com.

Australia’s Courtney Barnett and her band play live at 10 p.m. from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Eric Lindell and the Golden Twilight Orchestra will be live at 11 p.m. from Tipitina’s in New Orleans. Free via nugs.net.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

One Direction’s Liam Payne is back online, showcasing new and emerging acts (Madilyn Bailey, Just Stef, Lyn Lapid, Iamnotshane) with “Here’s to the Future” at 3 p.m. Tickets via veeps.com.

The Smile — the new group featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — celebrates its first single with three performances from London at 3 p.m., 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Tickets via drlift.live or dreamstage.live.

Kim Richey, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Maia Sharp, the Accidentals and others perform during the virtual “A Michigan Tribute to Nanci Griffith,” honoring the late songwriter — who died last Aug. 13 — at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Tickets via mandolin.com.

The Los Angeles trio MUNA plays at 8 p.m. from Burlington, Vermont. Tickets via flymachine.com.

Singer-songwriter John McCutcheon will be in “Sweet Home Wisconsin” at 8 p.m. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Dierks Bentley is the sole performer on this week’s concert at 9 and 11 p.m. from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Free via circleallaccess.com.

Letfover Salmon jams at 9 p.m. from Steamboat Springs, Colo. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Pink Talking Fish jams as well, also at 9 p.m. from the Capitol Theatre in New York state, free via twitch.tv/therelixchannel.

The female singer named Ralph performs at 9 p.m. from the Mercury Lounge in New York City. Tickets via flymachine.com.

Cellist Ian Maskin plays at 9 p.m. from Chicago. Tickets via ourconcerts.live.

Katy Perry makes her fourth appearance as “Saturday Night Live’s” musical guest at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Willem Dafoe hosts. Check listings for local channel.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

Cellist Tanya Anisimova hits the Sunday Music Salon at 3 p.m. for a “Beaguiling Brahms, accompanied by pianist Janghyo Yoo. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Chicago’s Fifth House Ensemble gathers for a 4 p.m. virtual concert. Tickets via ourconcerts.live.

Death metal sextet Fit For An Autopsy tears it up at 7:30 p.m. Tickets via dreamstage.live.

The holiday season sustains as vocalist Integriti Reeves offers a “Cool Yule” program at 8 p.m. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Gospel singer and choir director Ricky Dillard performs “The Breakthrough Experience” at 9 p.m. Tickets via momenthouse.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Genre-blending Chicago artist Saba previews his next album with the short film “Few Good Things” at 9 p.m., followed by a discussion with him and director C.T. Robert. Tickets via momenthouse.com.

The Whitmore Sisters celebrate the recent release of their new album with an 11:30 p.m. performance. Tickets via Mandolin.com.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Celtic Thunder brings the noise again, virtually at 8 p.m. and at the same time Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2-3. Tickets via stageit.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

The Platypus Theatre presents “How the Gimquat Found Her Song,” a Young People’s concert, at 11 a.m. Tickets via ourconcerts.live.

Singer Arlissa is featured on this week’s Garden Sessions at 2 p.m., free via livexlive.com.

“The X Factor” finalist Grace Davies celebrates her 24th birthday with a performance 2:30 p.m. Tickets via stageit.com.

Patti Smith hosts a special performance of music, prose reading and poetry at 8 p.m. exclusively for the Substack Community, for which she’s serialized her latest book, “The Melting.” Subscribe via pattismith.substack.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

The Black Art Jazz Collective streams its 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. performances from Dizzy’s Club in New York City. Tickets via jazz.org.

Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon showcases his new album, “The ‘59 Sound,” virtually at 8 p.m. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Christian singer and pastor Cory Asbury of Bethel Music offers “Songs and Stories” at 8 p.m. Tickets via CompassionLIVE.com.

“Small Island Big Song” offers music from the Pacific island nations at 10 p.m. Tickets via mandolin.com.

Joss Stone belts out rock and soul at 10:30 p.m. from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets via mandolin.com.

