Entertainment

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ takes a detour into its ‘Mandalorian’ origins

By Newslanes Media
0 26
'The Book of Boba Fett' takes a detour into its 'Mandalorian' origins
As was teased a bit coyly at the end of Episode 4, the Mandalorian (voiced by Pedro Pascal) did indeed return, collecting a bounty in the opening action scene, getting some new transportation and engaging in a duel to retain possession of the darksaber that he won at the end of the show’s second season.
There was even time for a comedic gag where the heavily-armed warrior had to hand over his weapons — all of them — in order to board a commercial flight.
While Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was relaunched within “The Mandalorian,” this episode essentially cemented the sense that this is both a dedicated Boba Fett miniseries and in some respects “The Mandalorian” Season 3, laying the groundwork for a team-up in the final two chapters.
Until now, “Book of Boba Fett” has oscillated between past and present, filling in what happened to Boba after he appeared to meet his demise in “Return of the Jedi,” and presenting his struggles to retain the power he has claimed over Jabba the Hutt’s territory.
The creative team behind the two shows certainly isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to fan service, incorporating plenty of familiar “Star Wars” life forms, including ill-tempered Hutts, a Wookiee gladiator and a rancor monster.
Yet beyond just fleshing out Boba’s past, the series has treated the indigenous residents of Tatooine, particularly the Tuskens, with more depth than was possible in the movies, presenting them as simply defending their turf from intruders and threats.
The combination of elements has made the show feel a trifle messy, but with the benefit of hindsight those chapters can be seen as an extended prologue.
Yes, “The Book of Boba Fett” has served a purpose in terms of “Star Wars” nostalgia (and selling toys and action figures), but it remains situated within this newer offshoot of that mythology. And while that might be a modest departure for Lucasfilm, in terms of this new generation of live-action Disney+ shows, apparently this is the way.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to CNN.com – RSS Channel – Entertainment

Newslanes Media 39198 posts 0 comments

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More