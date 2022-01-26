‘The Book of Boba Fett’ takes a detour into its ‘Mandalorian’ origins

As was teased a bit coyly at the end of Episode 4, the Mandalorian (voiced by Pedro Pascal) did indeed return, collecting a bounty in the opening action scene, getting some new transportation and engaging in a duel to retain possession of the darksaber that he won at the end of the show’s second season.

There was even time for a comedic gag where the heavily-armed warrior had to hand over his weapons — all of them — in order to board a commercial flight.

While Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was relaunched within “The Mandalorian,” this episode essentially cemented the sense that this is both a dedicated Boba Fett miniseries and in some respects “The Mandalorian” Season 3, laying the groundwork for a team-up in the final two chapters.

Until now, “Book of Boba Fett” has oscillated between past and present, filling in what happened to Boba after he appeared to meet his demise in “Return of the Jedi,” and presenting his struggles to retain the power he has claimed over Jabba the Hutt’s territory.