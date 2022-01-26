The Deep Silver and Friends Sale is Setting January on Fire

Summary Deep discounts on Xbox Store!

It’s time to start heating up the month of January with the Deep Silver and Friends Sale on the Xbox Store! With amazing discounts on top titles like Saints Row, Metro, Chorus, and others, you’re sure to find something great to help you kickstart gaming in 2022. Act fast! The Deep Silver and Friends Sale on the Xbox Store only runs from January 25 to 31. Learn more about some of the premiere games below and click here to check out all the games on sale.

The Metro Series (Save up to 80%)

With discounts of up to 80%, there’s never been a better time to enter the Metro and experience the critically acclaimed three-part saga. Metro 2033 Redux kicks off the series in the dark depths of the shattered metro system of a post-apocalyptic Moscow. Its sequel Metro Last Light Redux, is equally gripping with more deadly threats and external conflicts to challenge you. Finally, leave the tunnels behind you and explore post-apocalyptic Russia in the continent-spanning conclusion Metro Exodus and its two thrilling expansions – The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story.

The Saints Row Series (Save up to 80%)

The Saints Row franchise is also bringing the fun. Saints Row: The Third Remastered takes you on a journey with the Saints at the height of their power. The outlandish gameplay scenarios are pure escapism – take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a rival gang and fight against the oppressive fun-spoilers that are S.T.A.G.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected takes the saga to another level, with the Boss of the Saints now President of the United States trying to save the world from a deadly alien invasion, all whilst trapped in a simulation. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds, but you’ll find yourself laughing along as you revel in the crazy characters and incredible in-jokes. You’ll also really enjoy the superpowers that allow you to do loads of silly things, like supersprint, jump high, explode things, and use telekinesis. It also boasts all 25 packs of DLC.

Chorus (Save 25%)

Recent release Chorus, a dark space shooter, sees its first discount with 25% off. You play as Nara with her starfighter, Forsaken, as she embarks on a personal journey of redemption. Fast-past, frenetic action awaits you – explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat across the galaxy, and venture beyond our waking reality.

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Save up to 75%)

Save 75% on award winning RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an open-world, realistic RPG set in the late Middle Ages. Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart. Amid this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre. Now is the time to fight back! Get the Czech Game of the Decade Kingdom Come: Deliverance now and save up to 75%! See you on the battlefield!

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Save 30%)

Hot Wheels Unleashed is the fast-paced arcade racing game that brings the traditional fun of Hot Wheels chaotic gameplay on all main gaming platforms. Find the very best of the Hot Wheels universe at 30% discount on all the editions. Collect the raddest cars, drift, boost, jump (and crash) on endless crazy tracks, unleash your creativity with the Track Editor and the Livery Editor, and challenge your friends and family on the couch with the Split Screen Mode. Pure Racing Fun!

Hunt Showdown (Up to 75%)

And finally, don´t miss the amazing deals on the Hunt Showdown editions and DLC, now at up to 75% discount. Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first- person bounty hunting game based in 19th century Louisiana which comes with a unique mix of PvP and PvE elements. You’ll need to take down nightmarish monsters, as you compete for the bounties that with bring you glory & gear in this unforgiving- and unforgettable – online multiplayer experience.

