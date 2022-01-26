Travel testing rules scrapped for some – Do I need a booster to be classed as vaccinated?

Already, other countries around the world are beginning to ramp up rules to include the need for booster vaccines.

In France, for example, you must have received your booster jab in order to be able to access “pass sanitaire”.

The pass allows people to enter venues, leisure facilities and other public amenities.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) states: “From January 15, 2022, adults who have been fully vaccinated for more than seven months need to demonstrate they have received an approved COVID-19 booster injection in order to access the “pass sanitaire” in France.

