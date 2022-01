UK Government prepares to launch attack on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

UK Government prepares to launch attack on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

WHATSAPP, iMessage and Messenger are set to be the focus of a “PR Blitz” from the UK Government, which aims to “soften” public opinion on end-to-end encryption ahead of a change in the law.

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Tech Feed