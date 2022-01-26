Life Style

UK poverty statistic is truly shocking | Brief letters

Breadline Britain | Get the parties charted | Pruning progress | Postal delays

We have got used to reading of the shocking goings on in Downing Street day after day – with some degree of schadenfreude, I admit. But it was truly appalling to read that 22% of of the population were living in poverty even before the pandemic (Editorial, 24 January). In one of the richest countries in the world, that is over a fifth – more than one in five. Do those in power have no shame at all?
Florence Challands
London

• I am beginning to lose track of all the parties that took place at Downing Street during lockdown. Perhaps it’s time to produce a handy Guardian wallchart?
Nick Rozanski
London

