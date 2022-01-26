Unlock Free Creator-Inspired Items in F1 2021’s Podium Pass Series 4

Summary Each creator has inspired a livery, helmet, suit, and gloves, which you can find, and unlock in the free tier of Podium Pass.

This week we launched the F1 2021 Podium Pass Series 4, containing 30 free tiers of cool customization items. Last time, we featured designs created by two of your favorite F1 drivers. In Series 4, we have something that’s just as special – customization items inspired by some of your favorite creators.

We’ve worked with creators Aarava, Terroriser, and Pieface to turn their inspirations into items that you can take out onto the track. Each creator has a livery, helmet, suit, and gloves which you can find, and unlock in the free tier of Podium Pass.

From Aarava’s love of Jenson Button, to Terroriser’s Irish roots and Pieface’s famous catchphrases, each set is inspired by their creators’ passions, and here’s how you can unlock the items in F1 2021’s Podium Pass.

Podium Pass

Earn XP as you play and progress through tiers featuring fantastic items such as liveries, helmets, suits, and victory radio calls. You don’t have to stop there – if you want to level up your look even further, you can purchase VIP with F1 2021’s in-game currency, PitCoin, and gain access to some amazing additional items, or take to the Item Shop and purchase that livery/suit/gloves you’ve had your eye on.

Earning XP

All you need to make your way through the 30 tiers of the Podium Pass is play. Whatever mode you like playing in, whether ‘Braking Point’, My Team, Grand Prix, or multiplayer, you’ll be able to earn XP and race through the tiers in no time at all. If you need a bit of a boost throughout the eight-week-long series, completing the Podium Pass challenges will give you that step up.

You’ve got eight weeks to grab all three creators’ sets, so there’s plenty of time to take to the track.

Happy racing!

– ‘Braking Point’ – the thrilling new story experience

– New ways to play: two-player Career and ‘Real-Season Start’

