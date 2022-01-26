“Additional bones”.

The Life Is Strange Remastered Collection just got delayed on the Switch, to an unspecified time in the future, but we can still enjoy this brand-new official gameplay trailer, which shows off the improved graphics, textures and facial animations.

The gameplay trailer only features Life is Strange, the first game of the two in the collection, alongside prequel Before the Storm.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News