Wordle too easy? How to turn on hard mode for increased challenge

Wordle is a daily quiz game that’s taken the internet by storm.

Wordle is a puzzle game in which players must work out a five-letter word in six guesses or less.

It’s an incredibly popular game, although it’s kind of annoying that you can only play it once a day.

The only other drawback is that it’s fairly hard to fail, especially if you’ve been using Express Online’s tips and tricks to make things easier.

Fortunately, there is a way to make Wordle harder, which is perfect if you’re looking for more of a challenge.

To enable hard mode, simply click the settings icon in the top-right part of the screen. Here you’ll be presented with a list of options, including the hard mode setting.

The settings menu also has an option to enable dark theme, which sets the background to black. That’s on top of a colourblind mode.

With hard mode enabled, players are forced to use any yellow and green letters in subsequent guesses.

This means you can’t use your next guess to rule out a large number of letters. Instead, you have to play the yellow and greens you’ve already uncovered.