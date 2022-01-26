Wordle too easy? How to turn on hard mode for increased challenge
Wordle is a daily quiz game that’s taken the internet by storm.
Wordle is a puzzle game in which players must work out a five-letter word in six guesses or less.
It’s an incredibly popular game, although it’s kind of annoying that you can only play it once a day.
The only other drawback is that it’s fairly hard to fail, especially if you’ve been using Express Online’s tips and tricks to make things easier.
Fortunately, there is a way to make Wordle harder, which is perfect if you’re looking for more of a challenge.
To enable hard mode, simply click the settings icon in the top-right part of the screen. Here you’ll be presented with a list of options, including the hard mode setting.
The settings menu also has an option to enable dark theme, which sets the background to black. That’s on top of a colourblind mode.
With hard mode enabled, players are forced to use any yellow and green letters in subsequent guesses.
This means you can’t use your next guess to rule out a large number of letters. Instead, you have to play the yellow and greens you’ve already uncovered.
As a reminder, the Wordle letter tiles will show up in one of three colours once you make a guess. If the turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing.
If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.
The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, and your winning streak.
With the popularity of the game soaring – thanks to its celebrity following and competitive element – hundreds of “Wordle apps” have appeared in iPhone and Android.
These apps are far from official, however, and some could actually be damaging to your phone.
Some of the Wordle clones feature paid subscriptions, while others contain invasive adverts.
Apple has since taken matters into its own hands, banning many of the Wordle clones from appearing on the App Store.
But with more and more Wordle apps appearing each day, iOS and Android users should be careful about what they download.
You should be particularly careful about handing over any money, especially now there’s a possibility Apple will remove the app.
If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of a Wordle app, it’s better to err on the side of caution, and stick to the official game on the website.
